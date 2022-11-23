Lancaster declares $7.4 million to create and preserve affordable housing

The American Rescue Plan Act funds will go towards eight organizations to create and preserve over 500 affordable housing units.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The city of Lancaster will receive $7.4 million to support affordable housing, City Council announced on Tuesday.

The council approved the use of funds from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) on Nov. 24. Eight organizations will use the money to create 85 new affordable housing units and preserve 443 affordable housing units through renovation.

“This historic investment in affordable housing is exactly what our city needs,” said Mayor Danene Sorace. "While Lancaster has seen so much progress, our path forward must include a comprehensive strategy around creating and maintaining affordable housing. Today, we are taking a big step closer to meeting the need and that is worth celebrating."

The allocations are as follows:

Chestnut Housing Corporation: $550,000 of funding will go towards the construction of eight new units and restoring and remodeling numbers 607, 608 and 609 of Rockland Ave into affordable housing.

Community Basics, Inc.: Funding in the amount of $500,000 will be used for the construction of 9 new units and building transitional housing with supportive services at 759 Manor Street for homeless young adults and those aging out of foster care.



Lancaster City Housing Authority: The authority received $1,050,000 for the rehabilitation of 270 units and renovations including a roof replacement and new HVAC.



Lancaster/Lebanon Habitat for Humanity: The council awarded $450,000 of ARPA funds to support 7 new units, land development for owner-occupied housing at 913 Wheatland Ave and rehab properties on Fremont, Poplar and St. Joseph Streets.

Partners with Purpose: $500,000 will be used for the rehabilitation of 97 units and renovation of scattered site units.



SACA Development Corporation: SACA will rehabilitate 30 units and renovate housing at the General Cigar Place property at 453 S. Lime Street using $850,000 of ARPA funds.



SDL DEVCO, LLC: $2 million of funds was allocated for the construction of 45 new units and incorporating 45 affordable units to the Stockyards project.



Tenfold: The shelter received $1 million for the rehabilitation of 46 units and renovation of the Transitional Living Center at 105 E. King Street.

