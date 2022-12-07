Lancaster offers 12 days of free two-hour parking for downtown holiday shoppers

This year, customers can enjoy free two-hour on-street meter parking throughout the Central Business District from Friday, Dec. 16 through Tuesday, Dec. 27.

This year, customers can enjoy free two-hour on-street meter parking throughout the Central Business District from Friday, Dec. 16 through Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to the Lancaster City Alliance.

If a parking spot is free, the meter will have a bag over it and the payment kiosks will say on-screen that payment is not needed.

The free parking area also extends to include the 200 block of West King Street through Tuesday, Dec. 27.