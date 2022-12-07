x
Lancaster County

Lancaster offers 12 days of free two-hour parking for downtown holiday shoppers

This year, customers can enjoy free two-hour on-street meter parking throughout the Central Business District from Friday, Dec. 16 through Tuesday, Dec. 27.
Credit: Keith Schweigert/FOX43
Downtown Lancaster photographed from the air in a file photo.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The City of Lancaster is offering twelve days of free parking for downtown holiday shoppers! 

This year, customers can enjoy free two-hour on-street meter parking throughout the Central Business District from Friday, Dec. 16 through Tuesday, Dec. 27, according to the Lancaster City Alliance.

If a parking spot is free, the meter will have a bag over it and the payment kiosks will say on-screen that payment is not needed. 

Credit: Lancaster City Alliance

The free parking area also extends to include the 200 block of West King Street through Tuesday, Dec. 27. 

The free two-hour parking is courtesy of the Lancaster Parking Authority, the City of Lancaster, the Pa. Government, the Downtown Investment District and the Lancaster City Alliance. 

