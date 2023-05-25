Lancaster County man accused of having inappropriate contact with minor

Kyle Stapleton, 36, of Reamstown, is charged with two felonies and three misdemeanors stemming from allegations made by a 16-year-old victim, according to police.

REAMSTOWN, Pa. — A Lancaster County man is facing charges after police say he had inappropriate sexual contact with a juvenile victim.

Kyle Barry Stapleton, 36, was charged following an investigation launched by East Cocalico Township Police in January, after the alleged victim contacted authorities.

According to police, the victim told school officials about the alleged inappropriate contact on Jan. 30. The 16-year-old victim said the alleged incidents began when she was 12 or 13 years old, and continued until earlier that month.

The victim said Stapleton touched her breasts, buttocks and genitals on multiple occasions. He also allegedly exposed his penis to her and asked her to touch it, which she refused, according to the criminal complaint affidavit filed by police.

Stapleton is charged with felony counts of aggravated indecent assault and unlawful contact with a minor and misdemeanor counts of indecent assault without consent, indecent exposure and corruption of minors.

He was arraigned on the charges on May 18 before Magisterial District Judge Clark Bearinger, who set bail at $80,000 unsecured.