Mount Joy Borough Police officer placed on administrative leave following multiple-vehicle crash in West Hempfield Township

Sgt. Kyle Hosking was driving a vehicle that struck several mailboxes and three parked vehicles while attempting to flee from the scene, State Police said.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — A Mount Joy Borough Police officer has been placed on administrative leave following his involvement in a multiple-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in West Hempfield Township, the borough's police department said Friday.

Sgt. Kyle Hosking was identified by State Police as the operator of a vehicle that struck several mailboxes and three vehicles in separate crashes in the area of Jasmine Place in West Hempfield Township.

Hosking has served with the department for 16 years, the department said in a press release.

"In accordance with our departmental policies, he has been placed on Administrative Leave pending the outcome of the investigation," the department said.

According to State Police, the first crash happened Hosking drove his vehicle into the driveway of a home on the 4100 block of Jasmine Place. The car Hosking was driving, a GMC Sierra, struck a mailbox and cable box.

When neighbors came out to investigate the noise, State Police said, Hosking allegedly fled the scene in his car, traveling north.

He then turned right onto Magnolia Drive and was traveling east when he struck a PT Cruiser, State Police claim. He continued to flee in his vehicle, striking several mailboxes, according to police.

Hosking's vehicle then hit a parked GMC Sierra on the east shoulder of the road, then traveled across the road and struck a parked Toyota Corolla head-on, State Police said.

The impact reportedly caused the Corolla to travel backward and uphill for about 30 yards into a property, causing damage to the wall and door of a home.

Hosking then allegedly continued south and struck a Ford F-150, coming to a final rest on the west shoulder of the road.

He was taken from the scene by an ambulance with multiple injuries, police said.