State Police: Mount Joy police officer charged in connection to series of crashes on April 13

Sgt. Kyle Hosking was found to be under the influence of alcohol when he struck several mailboxes and three vehicles in separate crashes last month, police said.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police announced Tuesday they have filed charges against a Mount Joy Borough police officer for his role in a series of crashes that damaged several vehicles and properties in Lancaster County last month.

Sgt. Kyle Hosking, a 16-year veteran with the Mount Joy Police Department, has been charged with driving under the influence, accidents involving personal injury, failing to stop and provide information, accidents involving damage to unattended vehicle or property and multiple other summary violations, according to State Police.

The charges were filed following a review of the case by the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, State Police said.

Hosking was placed on administrative leave by the Mount Joy Police Department on April 14, while State Police investigated the crash, which occurred the previous day in the area of Jasmine Place in West Hempfield Township.

Hosking's GMC Sierra struck several mailboxes and three vehicles in separate crashes, according to State Police. He was found to be under the influence at the time of the crashes, and a legal blood draw was obtained to determine his BAC.

According to the State Police investigation, the first crash happened when Hosking drove his vehicle into the driveway of a home on the 4100 block of Jasmine Place. Hosking's vehicle struck a mailbox and cable box.

When neighbors came out to investigate the noise, State Police said, Hosking allegedly fled the scene in his car, traveling north.

He then turned right onto Magnolia Drive and was traveling east when he struck a PT Cruiser, State Police claim. He continued to flee in his vehicle, striking several mailboxes, according to police.

Hosking's vehicle then hit a parked GMC Sierra on the east shoulder of the road, then traveled across the road and struck a parked Toyota Corolla head-on, State Police said.

The impact reportedly caused the Corolla to travel backward and uphill for about 30 yards into a property, causing damage to the wall and door of a home.

Hosking then allegedly continued south and struck a Ford F-150, coming to a final rest on the west shoulder of the road.