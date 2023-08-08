Lancaster County man dies in Monday morning motorcycle crash

Kevin Roesler, 37, of Peach Bottom, died at the scene of the crash, which occurred at 10:46 a.m. on the 1200 block of Furniss Road in Fulton Township.

PEACH BOTTOM, Pa. — A Lancaster County man died in a motorcycle crash Monday morning, the Lancaster County Coroner's Office said Tuesday.

Kevin Roesler, 37, of Peach Bottom, was the operator of the motorcycle, which was the only vehicle involved in the crash, according to county coroner Dr. Stephen Diamantoni.

The crash occurred at about 10:46 a.m. on the 1200 block Furniss Road in Fulton Township. Emergency responders found Roesler lying unresponsive on the side of the roadway.

He was pronounced dead at 11:15 a.m., Diamantoni said.

Initial observations from the scene indicated that Roesler died of multiple traumatic injuries, but the investigation is ongoing, Diamantoni said.