Lancaster County woman accused of running stop sign during deadly crash charged with vehicular homicide

Kendra Sakoian, 32, is accused of causing the crash that killed 49-year-old Michael Diem on Feb. 3 in Earl Township.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman accused of causing a crash that killed a man in February has been charged with vehicular homicide and other related offenses.

Kendra Marie G. Sakoian, 32, of Ephrata, allegedly ran a stop sign and crashed into a pickup truck driven by Michael Diem at the intersection of North Railroad Avenue and Gristmill Road in Earl Township on February 2, according to police. The impact sent Diem's pickup truck into oncoming traffic, where it collided with a box truck.

Diem, 49, of New Holland, was taken to a hospital for treatment and succumbed to his injuries on Feb. 8.

Investigators obtained data from Sakoian's vehicle, which indicated that she rolled through the intersection at 7 mph and accelerated to 14 mph before colliding with Diem's vehicle.

Sakoian's vehicle showed no signs of mechanical failure or defect, according to investigators, and "no police officer or other appropriately attired person directed Sakoian to proceed into the intersection without stopping at the stop sign," New Holland Police wrote in the criminal complaint affidavit filed in the case.

Sakoian allegedly told police she knew there was a stop sign at the intersection, according to the affidavit.

“The investigation revealed that Sakoian ignored her duties at a properly posted stop sign, proceeded into the intersection without stopping and was aware of approaching traffic that had the right-of-way, causing a collision that resulted in the death of Michael Diem,” police claim in the affidavit.

The Lancaster County District Attorney's Office filed charges against Sakoian on Thursday. In addition to vehicular homicide, she is charged with involuntary manslaughter and failing to stop at a stop sign.