Police: Lancaster County woman forced two juvenile cousins to have sex while she watched

Kelly Jae Groff, 41, is charged with multiple felonies in connection to the alleged acts, which occurred when the victims were between the ages of 3 and 5.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster County woman has been accused of forcing two juvenile cousins to engage in sex acts while she watched, according to a criminal complaint affidavit filed by State Police.

Kelly Jae Groff, 41, is charged with rape of a child, statutory sexual assault, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child, sexual assault, corruption of minors, unlawful contact with a minor, endangering the welfare of children, indecent exposure and indecent assault of a person less than 13 years of age, according to the complaint.

The alleged acts began in 2011, when both of the victims were about 3 years old, police claim.

Police began investigating in 2019, when the female victim, then 11 years old, came forward to report the allegations to authorities, the complaint states.

The victim reported that the suspect, whom she knew as "Kelly," would force her and her cousin to remove their clothes and perform sex acts and touch one another inappropriately. Groff would stand in the doorway of the room, wearing a nothing but undergarments, and watch, the victim reported.

The victim disclosed that Groff would also touch the victims' genitals during the alleged acts.

Police interviewed the male victim in 2021, and he corroborated the other victim's testimony, stating that Groff would force him and his cousin to engage in sex acts, including intercourse, while she observed from the doorway.

The male victim said Groff once forced him to have sex with her to "show him what to do."

Groff bribed the victims with promises of ice cream and said that if they were ever caught they should "play it off like it didn't happen."

The male victim estimated that he was forced to have intercourse with the other victim more than 10 times over a two-year period, when both victims were between the ages of 3 and 5.

A relative of one of the victims told police later that year that he walked in on the victims engaging in sex acts two different times. When he asked how they learned to do what they were doing, both allegedly told him that "Kelly" showed them how, the complaint states.

In an interview with police in August 2022, Groff allegedly denied all of the victims' allegations and stated that she would never engage in any of the alleged acts with children.