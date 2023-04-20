Philadelphia man charged with robbing two pharmacies in Lancaster

Justin Gray, 23, is accused of robbing a CVS and a Walgreens in Manheim Township in January. He is suspected of similar incidents in Lancaster city, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police have arrested a Philadelphia man charged with robbing two Lancaster County pharmacies earlier this year.

Justin Dishon Gray, 23, was charged with two counts of robbery and arrested on April 14 in connection to alleged thefts at a Walgreens and a CVS on Jan. 21 and Jan. 22, according to Manheim Township Police.

He is suspected in similar robberies in Lancaster and is the subject of an investigation by Lancaster Police, authorities added.

The first of the two suspected robberies in Manheim Township occurred on Jan. 21 at a Walgreens on the 1200 block of Lititz Pike, according to police. An employee reported that a male suspect, later identified as Gray, came to the register and requested that $145 be loaded onto his Chime Card, police said.

Gray provided payment, and the transaction was completed, police said. But Gray then reached across the counter, grabbed the $145 in cash out of the employee's hand and fled from the store, police claim.

Walgreens provided surveillance footage of the incident to investigators, police said.

On Jan. 22, a similar robbery occurred at a CVS store on the 1200 block of Millersville Pike, according to police. In that case, Gray allegedly asked an employee at the register to load $90 into his Chime Card, then grabbed the money out of the employee's hand after the transaction had been completed.

That robbery was also captured on surveillance cameras, according to police.

Investigators later learned that Lancaster Police were investigating similar robberies in their jurisdiction and had already identified Gray as a suspect, Manheim Township Police said. In the course of one suspected robbery, Gray allegedly left a Chime Card at the scene, according to police.

Lancaster Police found that the person whose name was on the Chime Card was in a relationship with Gray and obtained a search warrant for their phone, which revealed text messages in which Gray allegedly spoke openly of his involvement in the robberies.