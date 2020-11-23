x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

Lancaster County

Jury convicts Lancaster County man of driving at twice the legal limit in June 2019 incident

Leroy Black Jr., 47, is a repeat DUI offender who was driving with a suspended license at the time of his 2019 arrest, prosecutors say. He had a BAC of .169%.
Credit: Lancaster County District Attorney's Office
Leroy Black Jr.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A 47-year-old Lancaster County man was convicted last week of driving with a blood-alcohol level of more than twice the legal limit during a June 2019 incident in West Hempfield Township, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Leroy Black Jr., 47, was convicted last week of DUI (highest rate of alcohol) and driving under a DUI-related suspension, according to prosecutors. 

Black is a repeat DUI offender, prosecutors say.

He was stopped by police on the night of June 5, 2019, at a park in West Hempfield Township. Evidence determined he was driving with a blood-alcohol level of .169 percent shortly after he was arrested, according to testimony.

The state's legal limit is .08 percent, prosecutors say.

Black will be sentenced at a later date, following a background check.