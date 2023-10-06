Suspect in 2022 shooting at Lancaster County hotel waives preliminary hearing, faces trial for attempted homicide

Joseph Rivera Jr., 22, allegedly fled to Texas after participating in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl at the Budget Host Inn on Oct. 5, 2022, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — One of two suspects accused of participating in a shooting that injured a 16-year-old girl at a Lancaster County hotel last year is headed for trial for attempted murder and other charges after waiving his preliminary hearing this week, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Friday.

Joseph A. Rivera Jr., 22, of Cuero, Texas, is charged with attempted homicide, carrying a firearm without a license and discharging a firearm into an occupied structure in connection to a shooting that occurred on Oct. 5, 2022 at the Budget Host Inn on Lincoln Highway East, according to prosecutors.

Rivera and another suspect allegedly entered the hotel at about 1:30 p.m. on the day of the incident and fired 15 rounds through the door of one of the rooms, striking the victim in the left thigh. A second victim was in the room at the time, but was not struck by gunfire, police said.

Investigators reviewed surveillance footage of the incident and identified Rivera as one of the suspects. They filed charges against him on July 19, according to prosecutors.

RIvera allegedly fled to Texas after the shooting, but he was arrested by authorities there in August, prosecutors said. He was extradited to Pennsylvania to face the charges against him.

Authorities have not identified the second suspect in the shooting.

Rivera waived his preliminary hearing before Magisterial District Judge Denise Commons and will face trial at a later date.

Assistant District Attorney Jennifer Ponessa is prosecuting the case.