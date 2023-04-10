Lancaster County man charged with possession of child pornography

Jon Leister, 46, of East Petersburg, was charged after a three-month investigation by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police.

EAST PETERSBURG, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with downloading and viewing child pornography, authorities said Monday.

Jon Michael Leister, 46, of East Petersburg, was charged Monday after an investigation by Northern Lancaster County Regional Police, who received a tip in January from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

According to police, the NCMEC reported that a resident on the 6300 block of Carpenter Street in East Petersburg had downloaded images of suspected child pornography.

Police said the investigation determined Leister was the suspect.

He was charged with two counts of sexual abuse of children and a count of criminal use of a communication facility.