Lancaster County

Police seek Lancaster County man accused of burglarizing KFC restaurant last summer

John William McNeill, 44, remains at large after being charged in connection to an incident on the 1500 block of Columbia Avenue on July 14, 2022, police said.
Credit: CRIMEWATCH

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County are continuing to search for a suspect charged with burglary in connection to an incident at a Kentucky Fried Chicken restaurant on Columbia Avenue last summer.

John William McNeill, 44, of New Holland, is still at large after a warrant for his arrest was issued on July 14, 2022, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

He has still not been located, police said.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the police department at (717) 898-3103 or submit an anonymous tip online.

