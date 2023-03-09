Police: Lancaster County man set fires, destroyed vehicles on property of former employer

John Derek Hays, 36, allegedly punctured the tires of 10 vehicles and set several fires on the grounds of Benjamin Franklin Plumbing, where he worked until Monday.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A former employee at a Lancaster plumbing and heating company is facing several charges after police say he set several fires and damaged multiple vehicles on his former employer's property on Wednesday.

John Derek Hays, 36, of Akron, is charged with three counts of arson, three counts of risking a catastrophe, one count of burglary, one count of criminal mischief, two counts of possessing the instruments of crime and two counts of criminal trespass in connection to the alleged incident, according to East Hempfield Township Police.

Hays is accused of setting several fires outside the building of his former employer, Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Heating, located on the 400 block of Running Pump Road, police said.

Hays, who was fired from the company on Monday, also allegedly punctured 25 tires on 10 vehicles belonging to the company, police claim.

He was taken into custody by West Earl Township Police on the outstanding warrant this morning, after a second fire was reported to police by Benjamin Franklin Plumbing and Heating in the early morning hours, police said.

Two company vehicles were destroyed in the second fire, which remains under investigation by East Hempfield Township Police and the Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall, police said.