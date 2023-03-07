Second suspect in deadly 2022 shooting at Lancaster restaurant apprehended in Memphis

Jerbrell Westmoreland was captured Monday. He and his alleged co-conspirator, Ziair Collymore, are accused of murdering 29-year-old Luis Sanchez on Nov. 28, 2022.

Example video title will go here for this video

LANCASTER, Pa. — Editor's note: The video is from Nov. 28, 2022.

The second suspect in a deadly shooting outside a Lancaster restaurant last November has been apprehended in Memphis, the Lancaster City Bureau of Police said Tuesday.

Jerbrell Westmoreland, 30, of Lancaster, was taken into custody Monday by U.S. Marshals with assistance from the Memphis Police Department, authorities said. He is currently awaiting extradition to Lancaster, where he will be arraigned on charges of criminal homicide, criminal attempted homicide and criminal conspiracy.

Westmoreland is one of two men charged in the shooting death of 29-year-old Luis Sanchez at a restaurant on the 100 block of South Prince Street on Nov. 28, 2022.

A second person suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the shooting, police said.

The second suspect, Ziair Collymore, 22, of Lancaster, was taken into custody on Feb. 23, according to Lancaster police. In addition to homicide, attempted homicide and conspiracy charges, Collymore is also facing charges of recklessly endangering another person and carrying a firearm without a license, police said.

Sanchez and the other victim were shot at about 1:11 a.m., police said. Sanchez was pronounced dead at the scene, while the other victim was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

In the weeks following the homicide, detectives reviewed evidence, interviewed multiple witnesses and reviewed video obtained from areas around the City of Lancaster before identifying and charging Westmoreland and Collymore.