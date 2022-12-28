Lancaster man will serve life in prison plus 4-10 years for role 2019 arson, homicide

Javen T. Jackson, 24, was convicted of second-degree murder in the death of 59-year-old Thomas Blackwell on Nov. 11, 2019.

NEW HOLLAND, Pa. — A Lancaster man convicted in October of second-degree murder, arson, robbery and other offenses relating to the death of a New Holland man in 2019 was sentenced to life in prison plus 4 to 10 years, the Lancaster County District Attorney's (DA) Office said this week.

Javen T. Jackson, 24, was found guilty of setting fire to an apartment complex in New Holland before attempting to steal a pickup truck belonging to 59-year-old Thomas Blackwell on Nov. 11, 2019, according to prosecutors.

Blackwell grabbed the side of the truck in an attempt to stop Jackson from taking it, and Jackson caused Blackwell's death by accelerating and stopping the vehicle to shake him off.

After a three-day trial in October, a Lancaster County jury convicted Jackson, who was sentenced at a hearing before Lancaster County Judge Dennis Reinaker on Dec. 20, the DA's Office said.

Reinaker called the incident “a tragic circumstance for everyone involved," adding that he did not believe the outcome was what Jackson envisioned.

But, Reinaker concluded, there are still repercussions to Jackson's actions.

Assistant District Attorney Christopher Miller prosecuted the case and mentioned that the defendant could have rendered aid to the victim but did not.

Miller also brought up the fact that victims testified during trial about waking up to smoke in their apartment and having to take young children to safety due to the arson.

Jackson was charged by Pennsylvania State Police on Dec. 3, 2019.

The arson took place on the late night and early morning of Nov. 9 and 10, 2019; the homicide and robbery/carjacking occurred on Nov. 11, 2019.

Blackwell died three days later, and an autopsy revealed the cause of his death to be multiple traumatic injuries and manner to be homicide.