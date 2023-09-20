Columbia teen accused of fatally stabbing boyfriend waives preliminary hearing, will proceed to trial for homicide

Janiyah Torres, 17, is charged with first- and third-degree criminal homicide in connection to the death of Anthony Serrano Jr. on Aug. 14, prosecutors say.

COLUMBIA, Pa. — A Lancaster County teenager accused of fatally stabbing her boyfriend last month is headed to trial for first- and third-degree criminal homicide after waiving her preliminary hearing, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Janiyah Torres, 17, of Columbia, is accused of killing 19-year-old Anthony Serrano Jr. on Aug. 14.

Officers responding to the 200 block of N. Third Street at 11:49 p.m. discovered Serrano, who was suffering from a single stab wound. He was taken to a local hospital for emergency treatment, but succumbed to his injury, according to Columbia Borough Police.

According to police, Serrano and Torres were involved in a domestic dispute prior to the stabbing.

Torres was taken into custody at the scene and is being held without bail at the Lancaster County Youth Intervention Center.

Assistant District Attorneys Janie Swinehart and Sarah Darok are prosecuting the case.