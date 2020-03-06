Interfaith group will lead prayer vigil for George Floyd Friday in Lancaster's Penn Square

The vigil will be held at 4 p.m. The letter announcing it was signed by 42 clergy members from congregations in and around Lancaster

LANCASTER, Pa. — A group of clergy members from 42 Lancaster congregations will lead a prayer vigil in Penn Square Friday, calling for justice in the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The vigil will be held at 4 p.m., organizers said.

In a letter announcing the vigil, members of POWER Interfaith Lancaster said they stand in agreement "with the justified, righteous anger of African American communities for the senseless loss and murder of another of our Black children."

The group added it found a tweet from President Donald Trump this week that stated "When the looting starts, then the shooting starts" to be highly offensive, "at a time when there is desperate need for compassionate and level-headed leadership."

POWER is an interfaith organization "committed to building communities of opportunity that work for all." It represents more than 50 congregations throughout Southeastern and Central Pennsylvania, according to its website.