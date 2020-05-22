Intercourse Heritage Days canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers say

INTERCOURSE, Pa. — The Intercourse Heritage Days celebration scheduled for June 19-20 in the Lancaster County town's community park has been canceled over COVID-19 safety concerns, organizers said on the event's website.
"For the health and safety of the community, this year's Intercourse Heritage Days scheduled for June 19th and 20th has been canceled due to the ongoing concerns involving COVID-19," the website's message said. "We would like to thank the members of the community for their support for this well-attended event over the past years."
The celebration, held in the Intercourse Community Park, normally features a Spelling Bee, band concert, local food fair, family activities, and heritage craftsman demonstrations.
Organizers said the event will return next year on June 18 and 19.