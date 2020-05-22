Intercourse Heritage Days canceled due to COVID-19 concerns, organizers say

INTERCOURSE, Pa. — The Intercourse Heritage Days celebration scheduled for June 19-20 in the Lancaster County town's community park has been canceled over COVID-19 safety concerns, organizers said on the event's website .

"For the health and safety of the community, this year's Intercourse Heritage Days scheduled for June 19th and 20th has been canceled due to the ongoing concerns involving COVID-19," the website's message said. "We would like to thank the members of the community for their support for this well-attended event over the past years."