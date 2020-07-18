x
Inmate found hanging, unresponsive at Lancaster County Prison

The inmate is in the hospital, his current condition is unknown.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County Prison says an inmate was found hanging and unresponsive during a routine check on Friday night.

According to officials, prison staff started CPR and used an AED on the inmate while waiting for first responders, who continued the life-saving efforts when they arrived.

The inmate was taken to Lancaster General Hospital for further treatment. He remains at the hospital but his current condition is unknown.

Officials say the inmate was admitted to prison on July 11, for multiple drug charges.

The Lancaster City Bureau of Police is investigating the incident.

