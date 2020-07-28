Inmate found dead in his cell at Lancaster County Prison

William Kauffman, 56, was found unresponsive during a routine check of his cell Tuesday morning, prison officials say.

William Kauffman was incarcerated since July 8 for a technical parole violation, officials said. He was found unresponsive in his cell during a routine check at about 8:32 a.m., according to officials.

Prison staff attempted CPR and utilized an AED on Kauffman until Lancaster City Fire personnel and EMS arrived and continued lifesaving measures, but he remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according to officials.

His death will be investigated by Lancaster City Police and the Lancaster County Coroner's Office, as is the case with any inmate death, officials said.