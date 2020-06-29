Inmate at Lancaster County Prison found dead in cell

Luis Ortiz-Velazquez, 71, was admitted to the prison on June 25, and was found unresponsive by prison staff conducting a routine check of his cell Sunday night.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 71-year-old inmate was found dead in his cell in Lancaster County Prison Sunday night, prison officials said Monday.

Luis Ortiz-Velazquez was discovered unresponsive during a routine check of his cell around 8:53 p.m., prison officials say. Prison staff conducted CPR, used an AED, and called 911. Lancaster City Fire and EMS personnel arrived and continued lifesaving efforts, but Ortiz-Velazquez remained unresponsive and was pronounced dead shortly thereafter, according to prison officials.

Lancaster City Police and the County Coroner's Office are investigating, as is the case whenever an inmate dies, prison officials say.

Ortiz-Velazquez was admitted to the prison on June 25, officials say. He was charged with two counts of manufacture, delivery, or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance, as well as two counts of criminal conspiracy.