Police investigating multiple reports of indecent exposure in Lancaster County

A man driving a blue sedan allegedly exposed himself to several juvenile girls in Salisbury Township on Wednesday afternoon.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating numerous reports of indecent exposure incidents in eastern Lancaster County.

The most recent incident occurred Wednesday at about 5:17 p.m. on the 900 block of Narvon Road in Salisbury Township, police said.

Two juvenile girls were walking along the road when they were approached by a blue sedan. The driver allegedly asked them sexually explicit questions before fleeing north on Narvon Road and turning onto Red Hill Road.

Further investigation revealed several other girls in the area experienced similar incidents, but in those cases, the driver of the vehicle exposed himself to the victims, police said.

State Police said they have received reports of similar incidents in Elizabeth Township, Brecknock Township, the borough of Terre Hill, Caernarvon Township, and elsewhere in Salisbury Township. The New Holland Borough and East Earl Township police departments have ongoing investigations of similar reports, police said.

The driver of the vehicle was described as a white male in his 40s with brown hair, a gray mustache, a thin build, and crooked teeth. He was driving a royal blue four-door sedan.