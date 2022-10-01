Police: Lebanon man charged after allegedly entering Lancaster auto dealership in the nude

Manheim Township Police have charged Horace L. Samuels, 42, with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure in the alleged Dec. 30 incident.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Police in Lancaster County have charged a 42-year-old Lebanon man with indecent exposure after an incident last month at a Lancaster car dealership.

According to Manheim Township Police, Horace L. Samuels arrived at the Carmax dealership on the 1400 block of Manheim Pike shortly after noon on December 30. He was there to have his vehicle appraised and to test drive another car he was planning to buy, police said.

During his interaction with sales staff at the dealership, police claim, Samuels left the building and returned to his vehicle, which was parked outside.

When he came back inside, Samuels was completely nude, according to police.

Police did not say if this was some bizarre negotiating tactic or that Samuels decided to strip down for some other reason, but his state of undress did not go unnoticed by the approximately 30 people in the building at the time, according to police.

A criminal complaint affidavit was filed against Samuels, charging him with a misdemeanor count of indecent exposure.



