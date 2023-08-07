Humane Pennsylvania will offer no-fee adoptions at its shelters in Lancaster and Reading on Saturday

The one-day event will give those interested in adopting a dog, cat or critter from the shelters the chance to do so without a fee.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Humane Pennsylvania announced it is hosting a one-day, fee-waived adoption event Saturday at its shelters in Lancaster and Reading.

Community members will have the chance to adopt a shelter dog, cat, or critter without paying any adoption fees, thanks to a sponsorship from two generous donors, the agency said.

Adopters wishing to provide a forever home for shelter animals are encouraged to visit the shelter campuses or HumanePA.org.

All potential adopters are required to go through Humane Pennsylvania’s diligent adoption screening process (approval is not guaranteed).

Adoptions include:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet pet food

Adoption Locations and Details:

Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving

2195 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving

1801 N. 11th St., Reading

Hours: 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

To view Humane Pennsylvania’s available adoptable animals, visit humanepa.org/adoption or meet them at the shelter, in person, during scheduled adoption hours.

For more information about adoptions, please call the Lancaster Center for Animal Life-Saving at 717-393-6551 or email adoptlancaster@humanepa.org or call the Freedom Center for Animal Life-Saving at 610-921-2348 or email adoptreading@humanepa.org.