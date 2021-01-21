Humane League of Lancaster waives adoption fees this weekend to mark 'Change a Pet's Life Day'

Adoption fees will be waived Friday through Sunday, the Lancaster-based animal shelter said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — To mark Change a Pet's Life Day on Friday, the Humane League of Lancaster County announced it will waive pet adoption fees this weekend.

Fees will be waived Friday through Sunday, the Humane League said.

“Changing a pet’s life doesn’t require an incredible amount of wealth or time," said Leann Quire, the HLLC's director of shelter operations. "If you have compassion and a desire to help, the rest will fall right into place.

"When you adopt an animal, you aren’t just changing the life of the animal you will be taking home, but you will also change the life of an animal who may need that open space in the shelter.”

This fee waived adoption weekend provides families with the ability to welcome a new friend into their home without needing to pay the standard adoption fee, the HLLC said.

Throughout the weekend, community members can view, select, and meet-and-greet with any dogs, cats, or other critters they like that are available for adoption.

Adopters wishing to provide a loving home for a shelter pet are encouraged to visit the shelter or HumanePA.org to learn more about the animals currently available for adoption.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, only five people will be allowed in the shelter at a time, the HLLC said. A number system will be put in place to keep track of adopters and their respective family members.

Masks must also be worn correctly when entering the premises, the HLLC said.

All potential adopters during this adoption event are required to go through the same diligent adoption screening process as any other adopter, according to the HLLC. Once an adoption interest form is approved, the pet adoption fee will be waived.

Waived Adoption Fees Include:

Humane Pennsylvania’s 30-Day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or Neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea Treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet Pet Food