Humane League of Lancaster County will host a free adoption weekend as part of the Clear the Shelters campaign

From Friday through Sunday, all adoption fees at the shelter will be waived, the Humane League said.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — The Humane League of Lancaster County announced it is participating in a nationwide effort to Clear the Shelters by offering free adoptions this weekend.

Clear the Shelters is a one-day national initiative, but the Humane League is extending the event to cover the entire weekend with help from the support of the Cooke Family in honor of their shelter dog, Barlie.

"This free adoption weekend provides families with the ability to welcome a new beloved family member into their hearts without needing to pay the standard adoption fee," the Humane League said. "Adopters wishing to provide a loving home for a shelter pet are encouraged to visit HumanePA.org or by searching the Humane League of Lancaster County on the WeRescue App to learn more about the animals currently available for adoption."

Because of COVID-19 restrictions, the Humane League said, anyone interested in adopting must make an appointment with the shelter prior to arrival. The first step is to fill out an Adoption Interest Form, which is available on the Humane League's website. Once the form is submitted, Humane League staff will then review the form and contact the individual/family.

Upon adoption approval, an appointment will be made to come into the shelter and meet with the animal. Every type, size, age and personality of pet are all waiting for a caring home, the Humane League said.

"In addition to finding animals their forever homes, we have also established a Humane League Clear the Shelters fund in partnership with GreaterGood.org, The Animal Rescue Site, and Heartgard Plus," the Humane League said. "This gives supporters the chance to make a donation, at https://give.greatergood.org/campaign/clear-the-shelters-2020/c274668, type in the Humane League of Lancaster County and have the amount matched, making double the impact."

All potential adopters during this adoption event are required to go through the same adoption screening process as any other adopter, according to the Humane League. However, once approved, the pet adoption fee will be waived.

Waived Adoption Fees Include:

Humane Pennsylvania’s Thirty Day Adoption Health Supplement

Spaying or Neutering (prior to adoption)

Vaccinations (including current rabies vaccination) and de-worming medication

Flea Treatment

Microchipping and chip registration

Free 2 lb. bag of Science Diet Pet Food (dogs) or free 1 lb. bag of Science Diet Pet Food. Science Diet partners with Humane Pennsylvania to provide great nutrition to all cats in our shelters. You can continue that great nutrition when your pet goes home with you.