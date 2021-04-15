PA House Speaker Bryan Cutler tests positive for COVID-19

The Lancaster County Republican announced Monday he was quarantining at home after having close contact with a positive case of the virus.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Note: The video is from June 2020.

Pennsylvania House Speaker Bryan Cutler announced Thursday he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Lancaster County Republican announced Monday that he was quarantining at home after being exposed to a positive COVID-19 case.

On Thursday, Cutler said in a statement that he tested positive for the virus himself.

“After a confirmed exposure to COVID-19, I was tested and today learned that I have tested positive for the virus.I am currently experiencing mild symptoms and will continue to work from home as my quarantine continues.

“My exposure and positive test do not fall within time frames of being inside the Capitol, so there is no impact on colleagues, fellow members or staff in Harrisburg or my district office.

“My offices in Harrisburg and Quarryville will remain open as my quarantine continues.

“I want to thank everyone who has reached out to me in recent days and appreciate all of your thoughts and prayers.”

The Drumore Township native and seven-term representative has served as House Speaker since last June, replacing Allegheny County Republican Rep. Mike Turzai.