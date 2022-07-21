Sold! House built by Lancaster County Career & Technology Center students sells for $415.000

The three bedroom, two and a half bath, single-family home is located on a 2,000 sq. ft. subdivision of the LCCTC Mount Joy campus. It sold for $415,000 on July 15.

MOUNT JOY, Pa. — A new single-family house built by students at the Lancaster County Career and Technology Center was sold recently in Mount Joy, the school said in a press release.

The house, which took several years to complete due to the COVID-19 outbreak, sold on July 15 for $415,000, LCCTC said.

It was a group project completed by students in the senior Construction, Painting and Interior Finishes, Carpentry, Electrical, Cabinetry, Plumbing, HVAC, Architectural CAD and Heavy Equipment Operating programs, according to LCCTC.

The house is entirely built and constructed by the students, with subcontractors only stepping in to handle a few aspects such as laying the foundation and insulation, LCCTC said.

LCCTC has had students building houses for decades. In the future, the school plans to continue subdividing the surrounding land and have two houses under construction each year -- one that students are finishing and one that students are just starting.

This allows students to experience the entire process of building a house from start to finish, LCCTC said.

Richard Martin, LCCTC’s Construction Coordinator, manages the project. He’s in his sixth year at at the school and worked as a homebuilder prior to joining the organization.

Martin takes care of organizing the plans, specifications, purchasing materials and scheduling subcontractors. His work in the background allows the instructors to have more time with students which ensures that students receive more hands-on experience.

“This project is the highlight of their year," Martin said of his students. "These kids are here because they want to be working with their hands; that’s what they’re excited about and this project gives them that opportunity."

Martin also noted that the project benefits the community by supporting the industries that LCCTC is preparing students for.