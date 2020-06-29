Horse euthanized after buggy accident Sunday in Ephrata, Lancaster County

Police say a passing tractor trailer spooked the horse, which caused it to bolt. The animal sustained a broken leg when it struck another car, according to police.

EPHRATA, Pa. — A horse was euthanized Sunday after an accident involving a vehicle and a buggy in Ephrata, Lancaster County, police say.

The incident occurred around 3:37 p.m. in the area of Hahnstown Road and East Main Street (Route 322), according to Ephrata Police.

Marlin Martin, 33, of Terre Hill, was operating the buggy at the intersection when a passing tractor trailer spooked his horse, causing it to bolt, police say. The horse struck another vehicle and broke its leg, according to police.

Officers and passersby attempted to comfort the animal while keeping it off the road, but the horse again became uncontrollable as officers attempted to summon an emergency veterinarian, police say.. Because the horse was significantly injured and was posing a potential danger to passing vehicles, the decision was made to euthanize it, according to police.