Thousands gather in Lancaster to celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month

The city of Lancaster hosted its second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival on Saturday and welcomed thousands of guests from all walks of life.

LANCASTER, Pa. — National Hispanic Heritage Month is a month dedicated to celebrating the history and culture of Hispanic and Latinx communities. And as communities across South Central Pennsylvania are celebrating, everyone is encouraged to continue the conversation of inclusivity.

It was a fiesta in downtown Lancaster on Saturday and the city celebrated its second annual Hispanic Heritage Festival by welcoming thousands of guests from all walks of life. Cheila Huettner, Manager of the Lancaster City Welcome Center, described the festival as a melting pot of cultures.

“Hispanic culture is that of welcoming and Lancaster is a certified welcoming city, we echo that message, and having this festival is the city’s way of saying that all are welcome.”

With the city’s population being 40% Hispanic, Huettner told FOX43 how inclusivity is part of the city’s identity.

“You’re building community constantly, when unity comes in and people recognize each other’s cultures, great things can happen,” Huettner said.

For residents like Maria Kneuker, Hispanic Heritage Month is an opportunity to overcome stereotypes.

“There’s a lot of talk about immigrants nowadays, criticizing immigrants, this country was built by immigrants, so I think Hispanics contribute a lot to making this country, the country that it is,” Kneuker said.

Kneuker was supporting her friend who was a vendor at the festival. The friend declined to speak to FOX43 about her business.

Despite Hispanic Heritage Month ending Oct. 15, the issues surrounding Hispanic communities continue, such as discrimination. That’s why Kneuker says it’s important to keep the conversation about inclusivity alive.

“I think this world is very big and yet we’re all the same,” Kneuker said.

Likewise, Diego Quiroz, Co-owner of Chellas Arepa Kitchen said, “We’re always here working with everybody, and we live here in a community, not just here for one month, but every single month of the year.”

“It doesn’t just end with the month that you celebrate it in or highlight it in, it’s really important to do it year-round,” Huettner added.

The festival featured more than a dozen local food vendors, offering a variety of meals inspired by recipes across North, Central, and South America. The festival also included a beer garden and live music performances from Latin Grammy Nominated artist, Charlie Cruz.