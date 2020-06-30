Here's the July lineup of 'virtual concerts' at Long's Park

LANCASTER, Pa. — Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation is pleased to share the July performer lineup for this summer’s Virtual Concert Series. July is the second month of the series, which will continue through the end of August.
July’s digital performances will include: exclusive pre-recorded content from artists who were scheduled to perform as part of the original series; privately streamed performances from the amphitheater stage (closed to the general public); and professionally-mixed audio from popular performances at previous summer concerts. All content will be streamed and shared at 7pm on Sundays on our social channels and website (www.longspark.org).
Here’s what you can look forward to in July:
July 5: US Army Band Pershing's Own Patriotic Concert
Though we can’t meet at the park this year to celebrate Independence Day weekend, the US Army Band Pershing’s Own has graciously recorded an exclusive Patriotic Concert for the Virtual Concert Series. Enjoy all of your favorite patriotic songs while spending time with friends and family.
*Please note that there will be no fireworks this year at the park
July 12: Maggie Rose
Country-soul artist Maggie Rose will deliver an exclusive pre-recorded concert featuring her show-stopping vocals and stage presence. Rose is a critically acclaimed artist, receiving accolades from Rolling Stone, USA Today and more.
July 19: With an eclectic mixture of alt. country, bluegrass and americana, local singer-songwriters Leo DiSanto and Tractor Jerry will team up to provide a unique storytelling experience. Their performance will be privately-streamed from the amphitheater stage (closed to the general public). Learn more about Leo DiSanto: www.leodisanto.com and Tractor Jerry: www.tractorjerry.com.
July 26: Bobby Lee Rodgers & The Code Talkers
Enjoy this professionally-mixed audio recording of the 2008 Summer Music Series live performance from Bobby Lee Rodgers & The CodeTalkers. A delightful intersection between jazz and rock n’ roll, Rodgers and the band he co-founded are sure to entertain with this flashback concert.