Here's the July lineup of 'virtual concerts' at Long's Park

The Long's Park Summer Music Series is foregoing live shows this year due to COVID-19, but the show goes on in an online format

LANCASTER, Pa. — Long’s Park Amphitheater Foundation is pleased to share the July performer lineup for this summer’s Virtual Concert Series. July is the second month of the series, which will continue through the end of August.

July’s digital performances will include: exclusive pre-recorded content from artists who were scheduled to perform as part of the original series; privately streamed performances from the amphitheater stage (closed to the general public); and professionally-mixed audio from popular performances at previous summer concerts. All content will be streamed and shared at 7pm on Sundays on our social channels and website (www.longspark.org).

Here’s what you can look forward to in July:

July 5: US Army Band Pershing's Own Patriotic Concert

Though we can’t meet at the park this year to celebrate Independence Day weekend, the US Army Band Pershing’s Own has graciously recorded an exclusive Patriotic Concert for the Virtual Concert Series. Enjoy all of your favorite patriotic songs while spending time with friends and family.

*Please note that there will be no fireworks this year at the park

July 12: Maggie Rose

Country-soul artist Maggie Rose will deliver an exclusive pre-recorded concert featuring her show-stopping vocals and stage presence. Rose is a critically acclaimed artist, receiving accolades from Rolling Stone, USA Today and more.

July 19: With an eclectic mixture of alt. country, bluegrass and americana, local singer-songwriters Leo DiSanto and Tractor Jerry will team up to provide a unique storytelling experience. Their performance will be privately-streamed from the amphitheater stage (closed to the general public). Learn more about Leo DiSanto: www.leodisanto.com and Tractor Jerry: www.tractorjerry.com.

July 26: Bobby Lee Rodgers & The Code Talkers