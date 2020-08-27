Here are some of the items up for bids at the upcoming Lancaster County Drug Task Force public auction

The in-person auction will be held -- with COVID-19 safety measures in place -- at Lancaster County Park on September 19.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Power tools, jewelry, and several vehicles are among the items that will be up for bid at the Lancaster County Drug Task Force Public Auction on Sept. 19, the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office announced Thursday.

The in-person auction will be held at Lancaster County Park, with social distancing and masks required, the DA's Office said.

The items up for bid were seized in local drug forfeitures, according to the DA's Office. Proceeds will support the Lancaster County Task Force, a team of detectives devoted to stopping illegal drug trafficking across the county.

The auction will happen at Lancaster County Park Building, 950 Eshelman Mill Road.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. The auction starts at 9 a.m. Vehicles will be sold at noon.

Among the items expected to be available are:

Suzuki motorcycles

A gold Michael Kors watch

An air compressor and nail driver

Four-wheelers

Collectible coins

Numerous televisions