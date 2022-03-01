Police: Hempfield High School in Lancaster County placed on faculty hold after bomb threat

The incident occurred Tuesday morning, and the school was locked down for an hour while police conducted a search. The incident was resolved at about 10:30 a.m.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police are investigating after someone called in a bomb threat to a Lancaster County high school Tuesday morning.

The threat was phone into the East Hempfield Township Police Department at 9 a.m., police say. The caller, an unidentified man, claimed that an explosive device had been planted outside the building at Hempfield High School in Landisville.

Officers responded to the school, set up a perimeter, and conducted a search using a bomb-sniffing K9 officer from the Lancaster County Sheriff's Office.

The high school building was placed in a faculty hold for students and staff while the search was conducted, police say. Fire police blocked off all entrances to the high school campus until the incident was resolved.

Police did not say whether a device was discovered, but the faculty hold was lifted at 10:30 a.m. and the campus was re-opened, according to police.