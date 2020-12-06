Head of Humane Pennsylvania placed on leave following outcry over Facebook comment referencing George Floyd

Karel Minor has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation, according to Humane PA, which covers Lancaster County and Berks County.

The Humane League of Lancaster County announced Thursday that CEO Karel Minor has been placed on administrative leave while the organization investigates a comment he made on his personal Facebook page that appeared to reference the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

In a reply to a comment made on his Facebook page, Minor wrote “She’s got her knee on life’s neck like it’s a minority in Minnesota. That’s probably too soon.”

The post was seen and shared by an employee at the Owen J. Roberts School District in Chester County, where Minor served as School Board Director.

Minor has resigned from that position, a Philadelphia news station reported Thursday. He reportedly posted numerous statements of apology on his Facebook page.

Minor's Facebook page appears to have since been taken down.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reported that one of Minor's Facebook statements said his comment “was stripped of its context as part of a discussion with a friend about white privilege, my disgust for police brutality, and was intended to mean exactly the opposite of the words used.”

But, he said, “out of context the statement is horrific," according to the Inquirer.

Humane Pennsylvania announced Minor's leave on Thursday in a post on Facebook.

"The Humane PA Board of Directors is committed to social justice and we are therefore immediately placing Karel Minor on administrative leave until the results of a thorough investigation into the post on his personal Facebook page is completed," the post said. "We take this matter very seriously and value diversity and inclusion in the workplace and our community. We remain committed to continuing to provide the community with animal welfare services.