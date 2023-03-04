x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Hazmat and DEP officials monitor fire in Lancaster County

Officials say there is no immediate health risk to those who live in the area near the burning dumpsters.
Credit: KREM 2

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Hazmat crews and DEP are keeping an eye on an active fire in Lancaster County.

On Friday, March 3, firefighters were called to a shop on fire on Stauffer Road in East Earl Township around 5:19 p.m.

Firefighters learned the shop housed pallets and racks of lithium-ion and lithium-polymer batteries which caused several small explosions and rainbow-colored flames.

County hazmat was called to the scene after this discovery.

Fire crews were at the scene until 2:30 a.m.

Fire officials said the contents of the building were placed into dumpsters and moved to a field across the road, away from other buildings. The dumpsters will continue to burn for several days or even up to a couple of weeks.

Stauffer Road will remain closed due to shrapnel and other debris flying out from the dumpsters.

Officials say there is no immediate health risk to those who live in the area near the burning dumpsters.

** FIRE WITH HAZ MAT ** Incident remains “active” At 17:19, GSFR and mutual aid units were sent to Stauffer Rd. in...

Posted by Garden Spot Fire Rescue (GSFR39) on Saturday, March 4, 2023

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.  

More Videos

In Other News

Solar nonprofit launches new co-op in Lancaster

Before You Leave, Check This Out