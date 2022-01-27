Groundhog Day 2022: Here's where you can celebrate in Central Pa.

Several communities across the midstate will mark Groundhog Day on Feb. 2 with their own prognosticating rodents.

YORK, Pa. — Wednesday, Feb. 2 marks one of Pennsylvania's most-storied traditions.

Yes, it's Groundhog Day. Again.

For the uninitiated, Groundhog Day derives from the Pennsylvania Dutch superstition that if a groundhog emerging from its burrow on this day sees its shadow due to clear weather, it will retreat to its den and winter will persist for six more weeks; if it does not see its shadow because of cloudiness, spring will arrive early.

In German tradition, it was a badger that did the weather predictions, not a groundhog. But immigrants to the U.S. from Germany adopted the groundhog when they arrived here in the early 1800's.

While most casual Groundhog Day fans only recognize predictions from that famous rodent from Punxatawney, Central Pennsylvania has a long tradition of marking the occasion as well, given its large Pennsylvania Dutch heritage.

Most Central Pa. ceremonies are back in-person this year after being called off by COVID-19 in 2021.

Here's a partial list of where local rodents are making their weather calls about the length of this year's winter.

Punxatawney Phil

The OG of Groundhog Day, made famous by the 1993 Bill Murray movie of the same name, will make his prediction from Gobbler's Knob in Punxatawney, Jefferson County, on Wednesday.

Festivities begin at 6:15 a.m.

Groundhog Day "is one time where television really fails to capture the true excitement of a large squirrel predicting the weather," as Murray famously said in the film, but those who wish to avoid the long drive to western Pennsylvania can watch a stream of the event by clicking one of the links below:

Lancaster County

Manheim Township

The Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department is hosting their 2nd Annual Groundhog Day Celebration Wednesday between 7 a.m. and 8 a.m at the Carriage House at Stauffer Mansion (1241 Lititz Pike, Lancaster, PA).

The event is family friendly, and free for all to attend.

“We hope to provide an opportunity for the community to be involved in and make fun memories with their family. There will be crafts, refreshments, and of course the prognostication of our very own M.T. Parker,” said Manheim Township Recreation Director, Matt Stopa.

There will also be an appearance and photo opportunities with the Manheim Township Recreation Groundhog mascot.

Last year’s celebration was primarily a virtual event with the Manheim Township Recreation and Park Planning Department broadcasting via Facebook. M.T. Parker, a life-like groundhog plush toy, did not see his shadow and the prognostication called for an early spring.

Poppy's Groundhog Day Scavenger Hunt

Celebrate a Pennsylvania tradition (with an adorable groundhog and ambassador for her species) and have some fun supporting small businesses in our community!

Your mission is to visit each partnering business and purchase their "Poppy-esque" product. With each Poppy purchase you will receive a voucher. On Sunday, Poppy will pick a winning voucher for the Groundhog themed goodie basket.

Mount Joy

Mount Joy Minnie will appear at the Rotary Clock on Marietta Avenue and East Main Street to make her annual prediction Wednesday at 7 a.m.

Visitors are encouraged to wear their silliest hats for a chance to win the Crazy Hat Contest.

Refreshments will be served by the American Legion Post 185 and Voyage Mount Joy.

Quarryville

Octorara Orphie, mascot of the Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of Quarryville, will be back in-person after a one-year hiatus brought on by the pandemic.

Visit the lodge on White Rock Road in Kirkwood at 8 a.m. to see what Orphie has to say about the length of this year's winter. The event will feature a marching band and a skit, but will skip the traditional initiation of new lodge members, a ceremonial dunking in the nearby creek.

Lebanon County

Myerstown

The traditional Pennsylvania Dutch winter weather forecast returns Wednesday, Feb. 2, to Myerstown Recreation Park Wednesday at 8 a.m., when rodent prognosticator "Uni" will make his annual prediction, as he's done since 1982.

Mount Gretna

Grady, the eastern Lebanon County community's official weather predictor, has apparently decided to sleep in this year.

Instead of making his prediction on Wednesday, Grady will appear at the Mount Gretna Fire Company's Sausage & Pancake Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 5. The event will be held from 8-10 a.m. at the fire station on Boulevard Street, and will culminate with Grady's prediction at 10 a.m.

Cost: Donation

York County

York

The York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge will meet to conduct its traditional ceremony Wednesday at 7:15 a.m. at the Elks Lodge No. 213, on 223 N. George Street. The ceremony culminates with the traditional prediction by "Poor Richard."

Pre-festivities begin at 6:30 a.m., with some medicinal libations. Breakfast to follow the ceremony at Central Family Restaurant.

The ceremonies will begin with the annual reciting of the Groundhog pledge, induction of new Groundhog members and then reading of the weather predictions (prognostications) from all four parts of York County.

The Slumbering Groundhog Lodge of York prides itself on carrying on the tradition of recognizing the importance of the groundhog in predicting the weather for the remaining 6 weeks of winter. Very rarely has York’s own “Poor Richard” been wrong.

The York Slumbering Groundhog Lodge, in York, is reportedly the third-oldest Groundhog Lodge in the United States, founded in 1928.