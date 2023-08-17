Grave marker found along Lancaster Street returned to family member

The marker was found on the 800 block of N. Queen Street and reported to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police by a good Samaritan.

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Police have reunited a lost grave marker to its rightful place.

The marker was originally found on the 800 block of N. Queen Street and reported to the Lancaster City Bureau of Police by a good Samaritan. It read "Mother Ann E. Graham 1912-1978."

According to the Bureau of Police in Lancaster City, a family member of Ann E. Graham was able to verify that the grave marker was meant to be sent to Jamaica back in the 1970s but, obviously, never made the trip.