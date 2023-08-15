Granddaughter charged in 82-year-old's death

Police say Shasta Sigman pushed her grandmother, causing her to hit her head on a wall, lose consciousness and suffer cardiac arrest.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County 24-year-old is facing charges alleging that she is responsible for her grandmother's death.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, Mary Sigman, 82, died at the hospital after suffering cardiac arrest. Police originally responded to Sigman Road in Providence Township for the medical episode on Aug. 11 at 11:31 p.m.

Troopers say an investigation determined that Mary's granddaughter, Shasta Sigman, pushed her during a domestic dispute. The push caused Mary to fall to the ground and hit her head on a wall, lose consciousness and suffer cardiac arrest, PSP said.