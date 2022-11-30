Police identify 71-year-old pedestrian killed in early Saturday crash in Lancaster County

Gordon Kopf, 71, died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at 3:17 a.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of New Holland Pike, police said.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster County over the weekend, according to Manheim Township Police.

The incident occurred Saturday at 3:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue, police said.

Arriving officers found Gordon Kopf, 71, of Leola, lying unconscious along the roadway. He had sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Kopf was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a Columbia man whom police did not identify, remained on the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.