x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Lancaster County

Police identify 71-year-old pedestrian killed in early Saturday crash in Lancaster County

Gordon Kopf, 71, died of injuries sustained in the crash, which occurred at 3:17 a.m. Saturday on the 1400 block of New Holland Pike, police said.
Credit: FOX43

LANCASTER, Pa. — A 71-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed in Lancaster County over the weekend, according to Manheim Township Police.

The incident occurred Saturday at 3:17 a.m. on the 1400 block of New Holland Avenue, police said.

Arriving officers found Gordon Kopf, 71, of Leola, lying unconscious along the roadway. He had sustained serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, according to police.

Kopf was transported to Lancaster General Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

The driver of the vehicle, a Columbia man whom police did not identify, remained on the scene of the crash and cooperated with investigators.

The investigation is ongoing, according to police.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident or has information about it is encouraged to contact Manheim Township Police at (717) 569-6401 or submit a tip online.

Related Articles

Download the FOX43 app here.

 

More Videos

In Other News

Furry Friends with Jarvis, the dog!

Before You Leave, Check This Out