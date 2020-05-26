GIANT partners with Flashfood app for pilot program at 4 Lancaster locations

The app allows shoppers to buy fresh produce, meat, deli, and bakery products nearing their "best before" dates at significantly reduced prices.

LANCASTER, Pa. — The GIANT Company announced Tuesday it is partnering with the Flashfood app, which allows shoppers to purchase fresh food, including produce, meat, deli and bakery products, nearing its best before date at significantly reduced prices.

Starting today, GIANT said, the Flashfood app is available at four GIANT stores in Lancaster including:

1008 Lititz Pike

550 Centerville Rd

1360 Columbia Ave

1605 Lititz Pike

“The GIANT Company is committed to doing everything it can to preserve the communities we live and work in for future generations, and reducing food waste is central to our efforts,” said Sepideh Burkett, vice president of store support for The GIANT Company, in a press release. “Working with Flashfood, not only will we be providing our customers with savings on safe, high-quality food items, but we’ll also continue to minimize our environmental impact by diverting even more food waste away from landfills.”

By downloading the Flashfood app (free on iOS and Android), shoppers can browse deals on fresh items like meat, produce boxes, bakery items and snacks that are nearing their best before dates, GIANT said.

Purchases are then made directly through the app and shoppers pick up their order the same day from the Flashfood zone located inside the participating GIANT store.

“The last few months have dramatically altered consumers’ food habits," said Flashfood founder & CEO Josh Domingues. "Collectively we are remembering how vital the grocery store is for our communities.

“We’re incredibly proud to partner with The GIANT Company for this pilot in Lancaster. This is a time where people need to save money more than ever. The way that GIANT is providing the community with an innovative way to save money while reducing food waste through the Flashfood app is incredible!”