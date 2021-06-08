After successful debut in Lancaster, GIANT announces plans to roll out Flashfood app at all of its stores

The Flashfood app allows shoppers to purchase fresh food, including produce, meat, deli, and bakery products, nearing its best before date at discounted prices.

Giant Food Stores announced Tuesday it is rolling out the Flashfood app to all of its stores following a successful pilot program in Lancaster.

The Flashfood app allows shoppers to purchase fresh food, including produce, meat, deli, and bakery products, nearing its best before date at significantly reduced prices, the grocery store company said.

First introduced in May 2020 at four stores in Lancaster, Flashfood is currently available at more than 30 stores, Giant said.

The rollout will place Flashfood at 170 participating Giant and Martin's stores by fall, the company said. The chainwide rollout of Flashfood begins with stores in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties, with additional stores joining each month.

“Our ongoing partnership with Flashfood is two-fold, providing our customers with access to fresh foods, while also helping to divert more than 250,000 pounds of additional food waste away from landfills,” said Glennis Harris, senior vice president of customer experience, The Giant Company. “We’ve received great feedback over the past year from our customers, many of whom have told us they can eat more fresh food because of the program. We can’t wait to offer this program at all of our stores and to all of our customers this summer.”

By downloading the free Flashfood app, shoppers can browse deals on fresh items like meat, produce boxes, bakery items and snacks that are nearing their best before dates. Purchases are then made directly through the app and shoppers pick up their order the same day from the Flashfood zone located inside the participating store.