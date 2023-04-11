Lancaster County man charged after police find more than 400 child pornography images on his computer, external drive

Gary Sweigart, 78, of Denver, was arrested Monday after failing to turn himself in for arraignment on 13 felony counts relating to possession of child pornography.

DENVER, Pa. — A Lancaster County man has been charged with possessing more than 400 images or videos depicting child pornography, police in East Cocalico Township said Tuesday.

Gary Lee Sweigart, 78, of Denver, was arrested Monday after failing to turn himself in for arraignment, as he had previously agreed to do, according to East Cocalico Township Police.

He had been charged following the execution of a search warrant at his home on the 400 block of N. 9th Street on March 10, according to police.

During the search, investigators with the East Cocalico Township Police Department and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office located a desktop computer that had 198 images or videos of child pornography and an external hard drive that contained 216 images or videos of child pornography.

Sweigart was charged with one count of dissemination of child pornography, 10 counts of possession of child pornography and two counts of criminal use of a communication facility, according to police.

He allegedly agreed to turn himself in for arraignment, but failed to show up at the appointed time and date, police claim.

On Monday, police observed him driving on the 1300 block of North Reading Road, stopped his vehicle, and took him into custody.