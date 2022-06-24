Investigators seek help in identifying suspect in fraudulent prescriptions case in Lancaster County

The suspect tried to pick up two fraudulent prescriptions at Sloan's Pharmacy in Mountville on June 16, investigators with the Office of the PA Attorney General say.

MOUNTVILLE, Pa. — Investigators with the Pennsylvania Attorney General's Office are seeking help in identifying a suspect accused of trying to pick up two fraudulent prescriptions at a Lancaster County pharmacy earlier this month.

According to authorities, the pictured suspect tried to pick up the prescriptions June 16, at Sloan's Pharmacy in Mountville.

The prescriptions, for the antibiotic Azithromycin and the antihistamine Promethazine with codeine, were electronically filed at the pharmacy and purportedly written by a doctor from Oklahoma City for a patient in Columbia, according to investigators.

Staff at the pharmacy confirmed that the Oklahoma City doctor listed in the electronic filing did not write the prescriptions, and investigators say they were unable to find any evidence that the patient named on the prescription actually exists.

On the same day the prescriptions were filed, the suspect came to the pharmacy to pick them up, but staff at the pharmacy informed him they would not fill them, investigators say.

The suspect then left the store and was seen entering the passenger side of a white sedan, possibly a Ford Fusion, bearing Pennsylvania registration that possibly included the last four digits "5431," according to investigators. There were at least two other occupants in the vehicle, witnesses reported.