Lancaster County

Lancaster County child pronounced dead following farming incident

A preliminary investigation determined a young farm helper was moving large hay bales to a barn when he struck the child.
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County child was pronounced dead following a farming accident. 

According to the West Hempfield Township Police Department, on Monday, Oct. 6 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Kames Hill Road in Columbia for a reported farming incident.

At the scene, officers found a 4-year-old victim with severe injuries. They were transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment but did not survive. 

A preliminary investigation determined a young farm helper was moving large hay bales to a barn when he struck the child. 

West Hempfield Township Police are still investigating, as well as the coroner's office and Lancaster County District Attorney's Office. 

