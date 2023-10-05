Lancaster County child pronounced dead following farming incident

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A Lancaster County child was pronounced dead following a farming accident.
According to the West Hempfield Township Police Department, on Monday, Oct. 6 officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Kames Hill Road in Columbia for a reported farming incident.
At the scene, officers found a 4-year-old victim with severe injuries. They were transported to Hershey Medical Center for treatment but did not survive.
A preliminary investigation determined a young farm helper was moving large hay bales to a barn when he struck the child.
West Hempfield Township Police are still investigating, as well as the coroner's office and Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.