x
Skip Navigation

WPMT FOX43 | News in Harrisburg, York, Lancaster, Lebanon News, Weather, Sports

lancaster-county

Four people taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in East Hempfield Township

Both vehicles struck the embankment and rolled several times before coming to a rest, according to police.
Police lights by night

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Police say four people were taken to the hospital with serious injuries after a two-vehicle crash early this morning in East Hempfield Township.

Officials say initial investigations show both vehicles, a Honda Civic and an Acura TL, were traveling at high speed westbound on PA-283 when they collided and lost control.

Both vehicles struck the embankment and rolled several times before coming to a rest, according to police.

The driver of the Honda and three passengers from the Acura were taken to Lancaster General Hospital with serious injuries, police say.

PA-283 westbound was closed for two and a half hours after the crash.

Any witnesses to the crash are asked to contact Sgt. Anthony Lombardo at 717-898-3103.

RELATED: Woman dies at York Hospital nine days after crash in Spring Garden Township

RELATED: Man injured after vehicle crash on US 222 southbound in Ephrata

RELATED: One person taken to the hospital after car crash in Hanover