Former U.S. attorney and congressmen accuses Lancaster business of operating illegal gaming machines

Tom Marino, now an executive with a legal game of skill machine company, says Largo of Lancaster's machines are illegal and unadjudicated.

LANCASTER, Pa. — A former U.S. Attorney and congressman will hold a press conference outside a Lancaster business that he says operates as a casino with as many as 60 illegal and unadjudicated gambling machines in what he says is an effort to raise public awareness.

Tom Marino, who now serves as Vice President of Government Affairs for Pace-O-Matic Pennsylvania Skill, a company that creates technology for legal skill games, claims Largo of Lancaster has been operating for more than a decade "with no adverse action from the (Pennsylvania) Bureau of Liquor Control and Enforcement."

He will hold a press conference outside the business Monday afternoon.

Largo of Lancaster is located in a shopping center on the 3000 block of Columbia Avenue.

Pennsylvania Skill's Compliance Team, which is made up of a former U.S. Attorney, a Pennsylvania State Police commissioner, former State Police troopers (including experts in illegal gambling devices), and former state and local prosecutors, conducted its own investigation of Largo of Lancaster, the company said.

The Compliance Team prepared a report it has delivered to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office, Pennsylvania Skill Pace-O-Matic said.

"We urge authorities to take action to put these mini-casinos out of business," Pennsylvania Skill said in the press release.

Marino served four terms and part of a fifth as a member of the U.S. House of Representatives, serving Pennsylvania's 10th Congressional District. He was a U.S. Attorney for the Middle District Court of Pennsylvania earlier in his career.