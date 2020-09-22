Former McCaskey teacher convicted of sexually abusing students must register as a sex offender for rest of her life, court rules

Christy Smith was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing two students in 2008 and 2009. One victim was her student at McCaskey High School, the other from Solanco.

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — A former Lancaster County high school teacher serving a 14- to 28-year prison term for sexually abusing two students in 2008 and 2009 must register as a sex offender for the rest of her life after a recent ruling by the Pennsylvania Superior Court, according to the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office.

Christy L. Smith, 42, was convicted in 2012 of sexually abusing two students while she was a teacher at McCaskey High School, prosecutors say. One of the victims was a student of hers, while the other was from the Solanco School District, prosecutors say.

When Smith is released from prison, she will have to register her whereabouts and other information with law enforcement, the Superior Court decided.

Smith has been appealing her sentence -- and the attached sex offender conditions -- for several years, according to the district attorney's office.

She argued that the lifetime registration and reporting requirements imposed under the Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act violate federal and state constitutions.

The SORNA are also excessive and "publicly shame" her, Smith argued.

The Superior Court ruled that SORNA registration is not punishment and does not violate either federal or state constitutions.