Former Lancaster County funeral director convicted of abusing corpses found dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug. 2020.

A former funeral director who was convicted for abusing corpses and charged with animal abuse was found dead in Lancaster County Monday morning.

Andrew T. Scheid was found in the driver seat of a car in the parking lot of a store in Quarryville Borough on the evening of June 27.

In 2020, the 51-year-old was charged with four felony counts of tampering with public records and four counts of abuse of a corpse after allegedly leaving bodies that were not embalmed, sealed, or refrigerated out for up to 17 days.

He was found guilty of the charges in October of 2021, and sentenced to 3 to 12 months in prison. His license as a funeral director was also suspended indefinitely.

In December of 2021, Scheid was charged with animal abuse after reports say he starved a cow to death and let multiple other cows become over 100 pounds underweight. A cat was also found caged without food or water.

The Coroner’s Office says Scheid's death is not suspicious.