Former General Sutter Inn will officially change its name on Monday

The Lancaster County establishment will be known as the Lititz Springs Inn & Spa, its owner said Thursday

LITITZ, Pa. — Months after removing a statue and promising to change its name in solidarity with the city of Sacremento, California, the former General Sutter Inn in Lititz said it will unveil its new name on Monday.

The establishment, now called the Lititz Springs Inn & Spa, will install new signage and change its internet and social media presence to reflect its new identity on Monday as well, owner David Stoudt told FOX43.

The General Sutter Inn said in June that it was changing its name and removing a statue of its namesake, Gen. John A. Sutter.

Many historians believe Sutter enslaved hundreds of Native Americans and forced them to work in what became Sacremento. Sutter founded the city after moving to California during the Gold Rush, according to the Los Angeles Times.

Statues of people linked to slavery and colonization became the subjects of scrutiny across the nation in the weeks following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, when many people took to the streets in protest.